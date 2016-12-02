WOZQ to Host Radio Awareness Week December 2-9

Melanie Sayarath ’17

Assistant Features Editor

Twice a year, Smith’s student organized radio station WOZQ hosts Radio Awareness Week. Radio Awareness Week, abbreviated as RAW, launches this year during the first week of December and will feature daily scheduled DIY activities throughout the week.

The week will kick off on Friday, Dec. 2 with WOZQ’s first concert of the 2016/17 school year. The show, scheduled to be held in the lower level of the Campus Center, will showcase a lineup of local bands and Smith musicians. Generally, WOZQ hosts their fall and spring concerts in Davis Ballroom, but because of scheduling issues this year, the concert will be held in the lower level of the CC, an ideal setting for this intimate show. The artists will be in the weeks forthcoming.

On Tuesday the 6th, there will be an open mic event in the Campus Center TV Lounge. This event is open to all Smith performers and will have a similar format as Jittery’s open mic night.

In room 003 of the Campus Center on Wednesday the 7th from 4-6pm there will be patch making. Members of the board of WOZQ will collect fabrics from local thrift and craft stores for the event. A fun opportunity for students to create unique, one-of –a-kind designs, this is the first time that WOZQ has featured patch-making during RAW.

On Dec. 8 from 2-4 p.m. in the room 003 of the Campus Center, there will be a DIY iron-on t-shirt making vent. Use this opportunity to get free, limited edition WOZQ t-shirts and decorate them with provided materials. Rounding out RAW on Dec. 9 from 1-3 p.m. there will be button making hosted in the CC TV lounge.

In the weeks leading up to RAW, WOZQ will be accepting submissions to their Zine, DIRT. Current DJs of the station will be featured along with the submissions of anyone affiliated with WOZQ or not. Submissions can include anything you fancy: photos, collages, short stories, poems, illustrations and other various kinds of artwork. To submit to DIRT, email WOZQ at wozq@smith.edu with the subject: DIRT SUBMISSION.