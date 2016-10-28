What I Like About Family Weekend

Anna Casasco ’19

Contributing writer

The weekend has finally come and gone; the weekend we either dread or look forward to, the weekend where our parents come to see us in a new environment other than our rooms back home. I have to come realize that I connect with both of these feelings. I’m not really excited for my parents to ask me about my classes or social life, but I still look forward to seeing my parents after such a long time and enjoy the many perks that come with it — free dinner, right?

Smith helps with all of this by creating many events so you can avoid these serious confrontations with your family! Want to visit classes that aren’t your own so your parents experience what a classroom is like here? On the schedule. Turn apples into cider? On the schedule. Catch a show and laugh or cry? Even that is on the schedule! I laughed at the SIKOS show and cried while seeing Steel Magnolias. Going through so many events like this with my parents just reminds me of what life was like before I started being a supposedly independent college student. I really began to appreciate the little things in those moments.

However, families never actually get to see what it is really like here at Smith. They don’t get to understand the stressors that come along with being here, like staying up late in Neilson finishing a paper just minutes before closing so you can print it out for a class the next day or realizing the realities of Smith that we didn’t understand before coming here.

Yes, Family Weekend is like a show. At times, we wear a mask for our parents so they do not see or realize what being at Smith is really like, but for some of us, it is also a break we can relish in. It is an opportunity to step away from our papers or assignment for just a few days to enjoy the highlights of Smith, such as performances like the Montage Concert and other student productions. There are many special events put on by different organizations for us to enjoy this weekend.

So even if your parents do not typically come to visit on Family Weekend, you can still take the weekend as a break. We all deserve one after working so hard to get into the college and our parents, whether they’re here or not, realize this. This fact is why I like Family Weekend. Of course I love seeing my parents, but most of all Family Weekend makes me a little more appreciative that I am here at such a talented school.