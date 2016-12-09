Weekend Update: Sports Edition

Cameo Tietje ‘18

Sports Editor

The weekend’s sports events started on Friday with Smith Swimming and Diving at Bristol Pool in Clinton, New York at the Hamilton Invitational. They competed against Buffalo State, Hamilton, Mount Holyoke, SUNY-Cortland, SUNY-Oneonta, SUNY-Oswego and SUNY-Potsdam. Smith went into the meet with a win over Westfield State on Nov. 8. On day one of the competition, Smith claimed fifth out of eight teams and raked in 157 points in 16 events. Smith placed fourth overall with 524 points, compared to last year when Smith placed only fifth with 498 points. Both divers, Elly Stone ’18 and Abigail Hanna ’20 delivered Smith’s top performances. Stone placed first in the 1-meter and second in the 3-meter. Hanna grabbed the top spot on the 3-meter and ended with a third place finish. Desi Stoyanova ’19 gained the title of runner up in the 400 IM, with a time of 4:51.94. Swimming and Diving’s next meet is home on Jan. 14 at 1p.m. against Wellesley College.

On Saturday, Smith Track and Field hosted the Winter Classic in the ITT. Smith placed two runners in the top six for the 800-meter dash, Jess Kotfila ’18 and Natalie Kreciglowa ’18. This was Kotfila’s first competition, placing an outstanding sixth place behind Kreciglowa who came in fifth. Elsie Odhiambo ’18 finished 9th behind her teammate Zoe Rubinstein ’18 in the 200-meter dash. Odhiambo PRed in the 200-meter dash. Rubinstein came in first place for the pole vault with a height of 3.55 meters. Smith Track and Field return to competition after the New Year on Jan. 21 at the Smith College Invitational.

Also on Saturday, Smith Basketball competed against Babson College. The game was their 47th meet-up, with a previous record of 36-10 games for the Beavers. They have also won 15 of the last 17 matchups. Babson won on Saturday with a score of 74-65, making this Smith’s first NEWMAC loss. The game was intense and both teams stayed within about ten points of each other during play. Erin Hanley ’19 tied her career high of 14 points. Mandy Castro ’17 was a vital player in the game with 12 points, five assists and two steals. Kennedy Guest-Pritchett ’19 ended the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Overall, Smith had a 33.9 percent in shots on the court while Babson narrowly lead with 43.8 percent. The Pioneers next home game is at 7p.m. on Wednesday against WPI.