Weekend Recap

Cameo Rietje ‘18

Sports Editor

Smith Lacrosse played Babson College on April 15 at 12 p.m. Both teams batted it out in the defensive area until Babson pulled away leading 8-1 at 10:21 of the first half. Gigi MacDonald ’19 scored the first goal for Smith. They ended the first half 10-3 with Babson in the lead. Babson started off the second half with four goals in eight minutes of play. At 22:12 the score was 14-3 Babson. Their last goal was scored with 29 seconds left, ending with 17-4. Although Babson kept control of the game, Smith never gave up and kept fighting.

Softball lost another double-header this weekend to WPI (0-4 and 4-15). In the first game, senior Brittney Blokker had the only walk and stole two bases. Natalie Burchat, the senior pitcher from Shrewsbury, MA, gave up four runs and no walks. Both teams were a bit livelier in the second game. Blokker nailed a homer creating three runs for Smith. Stephanie Small ’18 created her first hit of the season.

Smith Tennis fell to Johnson & Wales 7-2 on Friday. Margaret Anne Smith ’17 had her last match. She claimed the number one slot for singles winning 6-3 and 6-4. She also played with Joanna Kim ’19 in doubles competition winning 8-3.

Smith College Rugby team ousted Mount Holyoke 0-67 on Saturday. Nearly all of their tries were converted. The standout player was Lily Williams who had multiple tries and conversions. No one got severely injured. The team posed with their trophy at the end, celebrating a well-earned and successful season thus far.