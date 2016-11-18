We Need to Say Goodbye to the Electoral College

Anna Casasco ’19

Contributing Writer

I voted for Hillary Clinton, just like the majority of people on campus did. The election result not only hurt me, but it made me realize that we do not live in a democracy like our government and people would like to claim.

Citizens are unable to vote directly on laws; our elected representatives do. We are unable to rely on our votes to pick the candidate we want as president; the Electoral College takes that away from us. We live in a republic, not a democracy. This makes citizens believe that our votes don’t count — how could we think they do when the candidate with the most votes isn’t even elected?

The Electoral College creates an unjust election system, especially with swing states versus safe states. Depending on where you live, your vote is only as valuable as the majority vote of the state you’re living in. Through winner-take-all-systems, the voices of people from marginalized groups can be rendered worthless, despite their populations making up a significant part of the United State’s population.

Without the Electoral College, candidates would focus more on campaigning to get as many individual votes as possible in every state, instead of just focusing on states that provide key electoral votes, such as swing states like Florida and Ohio. Ignoring dozens of states, can result in low voter turnout in non-swing states. These problems create inequalities with the way populations are represented in election results and thus, give way to unwanted leaders like Donald Trump. It also lets the House of Representatives decide the president in the case that no candidate receives 270 votes from the Electoral College. This leads to the candidate of whichever party controls the House becoming President, once again ignoring the popular vote.

The Electoral College is an outdated form of an election system in the U.S. Saying goodbye to the Electoral College would pave a fair way of handling votes and pave the way towards the real democracy our country prides itself on so much. It will be hard to do, but I believe that it is definitely possible with the type of leadership coming into power now.