Upcoming Sports

Fri, April 14
|
Softball
Vs. Worcester Polytechnic Institute
3 p.m.
|
Tennis
Vs. Johnson & Walves University
4 p.m.
|
Softball
Vs. Worcester Polytechnic Institute
5 p.m.
Sat, April 15
|
Track and Field
At Mount Holyoke Spring Fling
11 p.m.
|
Lacrosse
At Babson College
12 p.m.
|
Softball
At Emerson College
12 p.m.
|
Softball
At Emerson College
2 p.m.
Wed, April 19
|
Softball
At Williams College
4 p.m.
|
Softball
At Williams College 6 p.m.
|
Lacrosse
Vs. Springfield College
6 p.m
Tags: smith college athletics, sports