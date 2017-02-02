Trump’s “America First” Speech Stirs Up More Conflicts

Trump’s view towards America’s relations with the rest of the world is troubling. From Trump’s viewpoint, Americans have been tricked and are in danger of harm caused by paying too much attention to the needs of other nations. For all intent and purpose, he promised that America will only look out for itself from now on. This is a far departure from past inaugural addresses, which stressed America’s role as a stabilizing force and a leader among other nations. Trump flatly rejected the idea that America needs to be in any way second to other nations of the world.

Drawing from the bleak image of America that Trump harped on during his campaign, Trump portrayed America as a sort of dystopian wasteland overrun with unemployment, crime, gangs, drugs and poverty. He avowed that American interest will come first: “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” Trump’s speech also honored his populist message and his promise of a better future for Americans. The 45th president claimed that his election was the embodiment of the rise of the people over Washington politicians, saying “Today we are not transferring power not from one administration to another, or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.” It is too early into Trump’s presidency to say whether his actual agenda will follow the promises laid out in this speech. However, we have already seen Trump’s interpretation of one aspect of his speech, the “fight against radical Islamic terrorism,” in the form of his ban on refugees from predominantly Muslim nations. Trump’s “America First” speech, in light of this new ban, appears to be the upending of what was previously viewed as sharing our American values with the world, in favor of isolationist self-interest.