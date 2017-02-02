Smith Student Reflects on Women’s March on Washington

WOW.

Today was exhilarating, exhausting, overwhelming, inspiring…

We were completists, and my feet are screeching at me in protest of the protest. There were so many people there. I have never been in a crowd close to that size before, and it was quite thrilling. Waves of chants surged up and died away over and over again. Sometimes there were amorphous cheers that came out of nowhere, and carried you up into a swelling wooooo for no apparent reason other than the sheer spine tingling energy of joining voices with lots of other people, while raising signs high in the air.

There were far too many speakers, many of them quite good. Van Jones was dynamic and inspiring, Gloria Steinem was eloquent and warm and motivating (Smith alumna, of course), Michael Moore was personable and urgent and Ashley Judd and Scarlett Johansson were charismatic and unifying. There was very good singing and a band that stuck it out for over four energetic hours, accompanying everyone. A whole gang of elected officials crowded on to the stage at one time and took turns speaking, including Tami Duckworth and Kamala Harris, who were both exciting as members of a new generation of young, diverse Senators. Kamala Harris especially was a great speaker. The city was absolutely flooded with people. You looked up and down the streets and to the left and the right and the ocean of people did not end. I chatted and made friends with people from Minn., Chicago, N.C., Annapolis and Washington D.C., but we did not see anyone we knew, except for my old flute teacher and mentor from Asheville who I marched next to for about 10 or 15 minutes before realizing who it was!