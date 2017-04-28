Smith Sartorial Spring Trends of 2017

Alice Mungyu ‘19

Features Editor

Is your wardrobe ready for the warm weather? With just two more weeks of classes to go, looking put together might be the last thing on your mind. However, spring is the time to dress creatively, so here are a few spring trends to inspire you to break out of that rut.

Stripes

From turtlenecks to dresses, this spring, stripes are everywhere—and for good reason. As one of the most wearable trends this season, it’s easy to style and throw on. “Stripes are the equivalent to what a white t-shirt used to be back in the day,” says Roopal Patel, fashion director of Saks Fifth Avenue, in an interview with Instyle, “They have nine lives. We’ve seen the trend now for two to three seasons and it will continue to carry forward.” To show off your personality, try pairing it with something bold and colorful. For a timeless look, dress it effortlessly with a flowy skirt or sailor shorts.

Denim

Denim, a comfortable and multipurpose material, is back. Boyfriend cuts, cropped flares, ‘70s bells, boot-cut silhouettes are all climbing their way back to the top of fashion’s must-haves. As someone who has too many pairs of jeans to count, I’m always looking for new ways to repurpose them and change up the look. You can keep them casual with a pair of white sneakers or pair them with simple tops and tanks. Along with the practically of denim (real pockets!), is also durable and doesn’t need to be washed too often.

Floral Prints

Floral prints are always an iconic aspect of this time of year. Whether it’s on long-tiered skirts or ruffled jumpsuits get ready to embrace your inner lady. While the floral print trend has been in full bloom for as long as we can remember, this season’s florals come in a variation of the garden theme (soft pastel and vibrant hues). However, sometimes this can be difficult to wear. When paired incorrectly, it can easily look too little-girlish (A.K.A. first day of kindergarten). To wear floral printed bottoms, match it with a denim or leather jacket to give it a more sophisticated vibe. If the weather’s a bit chillier, floral pants can go well with layering a chunky sweater over a button-down shirt.

Minimalism

Keeping your outfit looking crisp and streamlined can be just as fun as piling on the prints and layers. Everyone has staple pieces in their closet and the minimalist fashion look has certain key elements such as: the blazer, button downs, and classic colors such as black, white, shades or nude (either in monochromatic outfits or combined). According to Instyle, “for a touch of drama without straying far from the aesthetic, complete your look with silver architectural jewelry (it’s an accent that feels fresh, clean, effortless) or an oversized bag.” Don’t worry about looking basic—there’s a level of complexity when pairing simple pieces.