Smith Holds Its Annual Convocation Ceremony

Luke ’17 also touched upon the issues surrounding the election at the conclusion of her speech. She said, “As we get ready for the 2016 presidential elections, the outcome of which will directly affect the world that all of us graduate into, I ask: what will you do, where will you be, and what will you say? Let your fervent voices now transcend these Smith borders, so that they may transcend hatred and bigotry at the polls, as well.”

Each year, the Smith College Glee Club also performs a popular song during the ceremony. For this Convocation, they invited students to join them as they sang “We’re All In This Together” from the 2006 Disney Channel original movie High School Musical. After the Convocation ceremony, there was a carnival on Chapin Lawn, which provided free food, shirts, music and a bounce machine for the students to enjoy. This component of the ceremony, which was added four years ago, is fairly new, but is already very popular. This ceremony has changed dramatically since the early years of Smith when students would dress formally. Now, it is a chance for students to express themselves in various ways that promote body positivity, pride for their houses and lots of glitter.