SIKOS Daily Schedule

Isabella Tagliati ‘19

Contributing Writer

8:00 a.m. We wake up … laughing. Not a small giggle, but a boisterous cackle that echoes throughout Smith campus.

8:15 a.m. Our laughing subsides and we head off to breakfast. We walk to breakfast holding hands. At breakfast we feed one another. We don’t all eat the same breakfast everyday, but the days that we do, mercury is usually in retrograde.

8:30 a.m. We return to our home. Yes, home. We all live in the same house. Many of you have seen it before; it’s on your way to the quad from campus. It’s that grey one. The President lives in it. Oh yeah, fun anecdote: Kathy and Bill are our roommates.

8:45 a.m. We shower and sing songs together. Most mornings we sing a 9-part harmony of Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life.” A little known fact: SIKOS halves as an a-cappella group, singing exclusively operatic goth-pop, with the exception of Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”

9:00 a.m. We pick out our outfits for the day. We each try on an outfit and have a small-scale professional runway where we display our outfits for the day.

9:10 a.m. We go to our classes. In contrast to popular belief, we do not take all of the same classes. But, we do accompany each other to every class.

*When we are not together we are face-timing one another.

12:00 p.m. We get lunch. If it’s Wednesday, we go change into pink outfits. SIKOS started wearing pink on Wednesdays before the “Mean Girls” did.

1:00 p.m. We speed-walk around Northampton for our daily exercise. When we’re not speed-walking we are jazzer- and/or prancercising. We also consider napping a form of exercise.

3:00 p.m. Homework.

3:10 p.m. We eat a snack. Our snack is always seasonal. Our current snack is freshly fallen foliage, covered in organic vegan locally-sourced maple butter, maple syrup and pork rinds.

5:00 to 5:30 p.m. We prepare ourselves for dinner. How do we prepare? We have a pre-dinner dinner. Two dinners are essential for a comedic brain.

5:30 p.m. Dinner

6:30 p.m. We climb into our hibernation chambers. Our hibernation chambers look just like the giant egg that Lady Gaga was in for the 2011 Grammys.

6:45 p.m. We read each other the rough drafts of our musicals. Writing a musical is a mandatory part of being in SIKOS.

*The musical that I am working on is titled called Les Misarbles.

8:00 p.m. We shut our hibernation chambers and sleep for 12 hours minimum.