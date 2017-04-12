Round ‘Em Up Sports

Sat, April 8
|Crew
At Worcester Polytechnic Institute
N/A
|Track & Field
Vs. Smith Pioneer Invitational
N/A
|Tennis
Vs. Wellesley College
L 1-4
|Softball
At Wellesley College
L 3-7
|Lacrosse
Vs. Wellesley College
L 13-20
|Softball
At Wellesley College
L 2-10
|Tennis
Vs. Vassar College
L 0-5
Sun, April 9
|Tennis
At Mount Holyoke College
L 0-5
|Softball
Vs. Springfield College
L 1-5
|
Tennis
Vs. Bryn Mawr College
W 3-2
|
Softball
Vs. Springfield College
L 8-10
Mon, April 10
|
Softball
At MIT
L 0-8
|
Softball
At MIT
L 0-5
Tags: scores