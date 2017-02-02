Presidential Colloquium Speaker (Rachel Maddow) on Postelection Response

After her prepared remarks, Maddow answered questions that were collected on index cards before her speech. In response to a question about what mistakes she thinks that the media made during this past election, she said that the media was distracted easily by Trump’s stunts and that it’s important to be mindful of people who are able to skillfully manipulate emotions and distract the media. She also acknowledged this mistake was not exclusive to any particular media organization or type of person. Another question was on how to avoid burnout. Maddow, who is a part-time resident of the Pioneer Valley, shared that she likes to relax during her time off by spending time outdoors. Despite the comparably short window of speaking time on a Monday morning, many attendees left feeling fortified in their ability to put in work during their beloved country’s time of need.