Presidential Colloquium Speaker (Ana Navarro) on Postelection Response

Navarro highlighted Trump’s lack of detailed policy proposals and that he now has to deal with a country that is polarized like never before. Trump entered office with the lowest approval rate of any recent incoming president, the Women’s Marches that his presidency incited were also the subject of much of Navarro’s hope for the country. She drew attention to the fact that being able to protest on such a large scale was a right afforded to Americans that people in many other countries do not have. “This is the right way to send a strong message,” she said as she urged the audience to celebrate living in a country with over 240 years of democracy. “We live in a country where the presidency has been handed down from one person to another 45 times without bullets, without war.”

“In this country we have the right to vote, to democratically elect our leaders and we have the right to protest those leaders,” she said. Expressing her appreciation for the Women’s Marches and the public’s ability to mobilize, Navarro urged the audience to organize and speak up if they are unhappy with the government at any level. “For me our biggest problem is the political balkanization for America; we are such a polarized nation,” she said. She pressed upon the need to be more tolerant of different points of view, the need to exercise one’s right to free speech and to protest. She concluded by emphasizing that those with different viewpoints also have the same rights. “That one little thing is the magic of the United States of America.” “I enjoyed hearing a different perspective on the election than what I’m accustomed to from my circles both at home and at Smith,” said Katie Buie ’17. “Ana Navarro gave a frank account of how her life experiences informed her political alignment,” said Dwight Hamilton, vice president for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity. “Ms. Navarro articulated her political philosophy and did so in a way that didn’t call into question people’s right to exist based on their identity. This is rare in today’s political discourse. The Smith community isn’t scared of ideas. I appreciated that she was eager to receive questions from the audience and the Smith community, as usual, asked excellent ones.”