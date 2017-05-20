Noho Nibbles- Highlighting restaurants in Northampton

Tyra Wu ‘19

Associate Editor

Whether you’re looking for a cozy coffee shop, vegetarian food or a heaping plate of spaghetti, Northampton has it all. On top of the great choices in Northampton already, several new restaurants have opened up in Northampton recently. Here are a few you might want to try.

sevenstrong

sevenstrong bases its cuisine in the Pioneer Valley by sourcing its ingredients from small farms that focus on sustainable practices in Western Massachusetts. The restaurant is located at 7 Strong Ave. where Ibiza Tapas used to be. Roughly 10 to 20 percent of the restaurant’s raw product is locally foraged. Bread, pastries, cheese and most other items are made in-house daily. The menu changes weekly to reflect the tastes of each season and includes share plates with produce, charcuterie and a “staff meal” that is modeled after the meals the staff shares every day. The restaurant serves as a cafe by day and a full-service restaurant during dinner hours. Prices range from pastries at $3-$5 to dinner entrees around $20-$25.

Bombay Royale

Bombay Royale is the place to go for delicious Indian food. There’s plenty appetizing items to try on their lengthy menu, which is separated into sections like South Indian and Vegetarian, Vegan and Indo Chinese specialities. Prices range from around $12-$20 for an entree. However, during lunch, they serve a buffet where you can try a variety of Indian dishes for a flat rate.

Pita Pockets

Pita Pockets, a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in pocket wraps, is a great place to grab a quick bite. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Pita Pockets is a favorite of college students due to its affordable and delicious menu items, including the chicken kebab pocket, falafel pocket and grape leaves stuffed with rice, diced parsley and yogurt cucumber sauce. The Northampton restaurant opened in 2016 after the success of its Amherst location. Prices range around $6-$11 for an entree.