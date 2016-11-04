New Harry Potter Merchandise

Alice Mungyu ’19

Features Editor

The Harry Potter fever is still alive and well, no matter what anyone might think. Although the books have come to a conclusion and the original movie adaptations have ended, the series continues to capture the hearts of both children and adults. This Harry Potter merchandise is a phenomenal indication of how influential the fantasy saga has become, and a great way for fans to continue on the legacy.

Wand Brush Set

You may have your Gryffindor scarf and maybe a stash of chocolate frogs stockpiled away, but there’s brand new Potter-themed merchandise on the way: wand-shaped makeup brushes. For us Muggles who have to apply our makeup the old-fashioned way, these magical brushes come in a set of five and could probably create the perfect smoky eye all by themselves (just kidding, but don’t we wish). In addition to the wands, there are also Potter-themed eyeshadow palettes coming soon from Storybook, the company that creates and sells the brushes.

Subscription Boxes

The Magic Of The Wizarding World can now be delivered right to your door. Unfortunately, it’s not delivered via owl and it doesn’t contain an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but it is filled with plenty of collectible items. The website reads, “From Hogwarts to the Magical Congress of the United States and beyond, our very first crate takes you on a journey through the world of magic where you’ll meet Fantastic Beasts, learn of historical events, see more familiar faces, and more.” There are five to seven items in every crate and prices begin at $34.99 per month, plus shipping and handling.

Beauty/Apparel

If you’re anything like me, you probably already own a couple or a dozen of Harry Potter-themed apparel. Harry Potter-inspired workout tanks and pants are must-haves to pretend that you are training for the Triwizard Tournament. You might also want to keep your toes warm with Potter themed socks. There are many styles to choose from, featuring the Hogwarts crest, house colors or favorite characters. In addition, the beauty industry leeches onto our obsession, so of course, they have created Butterbeer lip glosses, bath bombs and Hogwarts-themed contouring and strobing palettes. With gift-giving season approaching, surf the web to find the perfect present for your friends and family!