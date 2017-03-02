Inexpensive Tips For A Fun Spring Break

Alice Mungyu ‘19

Features Editor

Staying on campus for spring break? Don’t let it get you down! There are plenty of things you can do and places you can go that will keep you busy. Most importantly, if you plan on staying for any part of spring break, don’t forget to sign up for spring break housing due by Mar. 3 at 4:00 p.m. The Spring Break Housing Form is available on your Residence Life Self-Service page. The cost for spring break 2017 housing is $80, but if you plan on staying on campus for even just one night, make sure you sign up before it’s too late.

Northampton is somewhat close to both New York City and Boston, making these two cities ideal destinations for a quick weekend getaway. The mild weather makes the week of spring break the perfect time to head out onto the streets to make it most out of your stay. Visit all the top tourist attractions such as the Museum of Science, Jamaica Pond and the New England Aquarium in Boston, or take a trip to New York City and see the Empire State Building Observatory, Statue of Liberty, Metropolitan Museum of Art or 9/11 Tribute Center. Buy your Peter Pan Bus ticket and find out what makes these destinations top picks for international and domestic visitors.

Tips for traveling:

Keep an eye out for student discounts while you’re planning your spring break trip. Book your tickets, hotels and tours early. Boston and New York get more than their share of tourists, especially during the break.

Join the crowds at festivals, seasonal events and parades. If you’re in New York, catch the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade along Fifth Avenue on Friday, Mar. 17. Lots of events are happening during that week, so be sure to check the local schedule.

Treat yourself. You’re on a vacation for a couple of days so it’s okay to indulge a bit. Check out local restaurants and cafes around the city for a unique experience in dining.

You don’t necessary have to travel far to make the best out of your break, however. This one glorious week of vacation is one of your few opportunities to do absolutely nothing, so stay home, take a hike, read a book or have a movie marathon — the possibilities are endless.

If you are looking to get off campus, you could also take a bus down to Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, which features nearly 200 stores, a large food court and several restaurants.

This week could also offer the chance to get together with friends and learn something new. Some students use their free time over learn how to knit, how to cook something other than cereal or even how to paint. During the school year, we are all constantly bogged down with academics and extracurricular activities, this spring break be sure to make time for yourself to kick back, relax and do something that you really want to do.