How to Jazz up Your Ramen for a Night in

Melanie Sayarath ’18J

Assistant Features Editor

Since 1970, Nissin Foods has been rolling out some of the finest instant Ramen available on the market to date. It’s called Top Ramen for a reason and America says, it’s here to stay.

Amidst all the healthy eating trends that aren’t worth the effort, consider Top Ramen when you catch yourself alone on a Friday night, succumbing to the endless downward spiral that is avoiding people and watching time-lapse cooking videos on Instagram. Creep on down to your house’s communal kitchen and indulge in these foolproof jazzed-up Ramen recipes!

Miso Ramen

1. Very simple, just add a little miso paste to the your soup.

2. Add your choice of toppings, whatever’s available

3. Put an egg on it

King Kylie Ramen

1. Two cups of water

2. One egg

3. One teaspoon of garlic powder

4. One half tablespoon of butter

Bring water to a boil, drop in your ramen, add one beaten egg into the broth, add garlic powder and butter.

Sriracha Ramen Supreme

1. 1 egg

2. 2 tablespoons sriracha sauce

3. 1 tablespoon sesame oil

4. 1 tablespoon soy sauce

5. 1 tablespoon honey

Just mix everything into the broth!

Vegetable Ramen Pad Thai

1. 2 packages Ramen noodles (Oriental or Chicken flavors work best)

2. 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3. 1 12-ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables

4. 1/4 cup teriyaki or soy sauce

5. 2 tablespoons hot water

6. 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

7. 1/4 teaspoon sriracha or any hot sauce

Bring water to a boil, add in packages of ramen. Set seasoning packets to the side. over medium-high heat, add oil, frozen vegetables and reserved flavor packets and cook about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add noodles to skillet. Whisk together teriyaki or soy sauce, hot water, peanut butter and sriracha; toss with noodles and vegetable mixture.