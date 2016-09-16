Hotspots in Northampton

It’s the second week of class, and you’re already sick of the food being served in the dining halls. You’re craving your mother’s warm bowl of chicken noodle soup or your grandmother’s apple pie. Luckily for you, the city of Northampton has a plethora of options from which to choose. Whether you’re a first year trying to find your way around town or a junior who wants to revisit some of these spots, there’s a little something for everyone.

Herrell’s

Yes, the weather’s getting chilly but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good cup of ice cream. From cider sorbet to burnt sugar & butter ice cream, there are dozens of homemade flavors from which to choose. The creamy texture and richness will melt as soon as it hits your tongue. Herrell’s is the perfect spot to hang out with your friends and catch up with people you haven’t seen since last semester, but be prepared, the lines can get really long!

Noodles

Remember that bowl of chicken soup you were longing for? No worries, you don’t have to go all the way back home to eat it. Noodles, located on Main Street, is the next-best comfort food spot that will satisfy both your stomach and your taste buds. With options such as the tom yum noodle soup, spicy vegetable soup and gyoza or the beef specialty soup, these flavors will be an immediate hit for your friends and family. There are also many types of noodles to choose from, including flat egg noodles, udon, clear noodles and many more. It might not beat your mother’s cooking, but it is about as authentic as it gets.

India House

Skip the flight to India and head on over to the India House Restaurant, a haven for curry lovers, and devotees to spicy food alike. With the front patio and the beautiful decor inside, your meal will be a fabulous experience you won’t forget. The tandoori chicken, as well as the coconut chicken and shrimp are just some of the must- haves at this restaurant. One of the biggest plus sides of this spot is that they accommodate many dietary restrictions without limiting of the menu options.