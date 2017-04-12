Horoscopes: Spring Edition

Aries
Enjoy the warm weather! A brighter day and a brighter mood are in your future.
Taurus
Try switching up your study routine for the day. Work in a different library or study with a new friend.
Gemini
Go for a walk around the pond to clear your head. Remember to take some time to relax.
Cancer
I know you have a lot to do, but consider completing that extra credit assignment. It will make you feel better in the long run.
Leo
Take time to appreciate the little things in life. It will help you remember what’s important.
Virgo
Don’t be afraid to let go of old goals. Reevaluate what you need in your life and let go of unnecessary endeavors.
Libra
Have you ever considered owning a plant? If you have, consider owning another one.
Scorpio
I know it feels like you have to do everything right now,
but slow down and watch what you are doing more
closely this week.
Sagittarius
Things are hard right now, but always remember that there are people out there who care about you and are willing to help.
Capricorn
Take a risk this week. Even if it doesn’t pay off, you can say you tried.
Aquarius
Through all this turmoil in you life, find the things that are constant and let everything else go.
Pisces
Relax. Your life will still be here after a nap.