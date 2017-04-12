Horoscopes: Spring Edition

Aries

Enjoy the warm weather! A brighter day and a brighter mood are in your future.

Taurus

Try switching up your study routine for the day. Work in a different library or study with a new friend.

Gemini

Go for a walk around the pond to clear your head. Remember to take some time to relax.

Cancer

I know you have a lot to do, but consider completing that extra credit assignment. It will make you feel better in the long run.

Leo

Take time to appreciate the little things in life. It will help you remember what’s important.

Virgo

Don’t be afraid to let go of old goals. Reevaluate what you need in your life and let go of unnecessary endeavors.

Libra

Have you ever considered owning a plant? If you have, consider owning another one.

Scorpio

I know it feels like you have to do everything right now,

but slow down and watch what you are doing more

closely this week.

Sagittarius

Things are hard right now, but always remember that there are people out there who care about you and are willing to help.

Capricorn

Take a risk this week. Even if it doesn’t pay off, you can say you tried.

Aquarius

Through all this turmoil in you life, find the things that are constant and let everything else go.

Pisces

Relax. Your life will still be here after a nap.