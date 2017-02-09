Hopkins House Announces Transition to Become Exclusively POC housing

Liz Curran-Groome ‘18

Staff Writer

After decades of student requests and decades of Residence Life and the Smith administration neglecting to fulfill those requests, the residents of Hopkins house have decided to take matters into their own hands and create a housing option exclusively for students of color. Hopkins, one of Smith’s two food cooperative houses, only accommodates 18 students, but residents will give these spots to students of color in hopes of constructing a housing option that prioritizes safety and community building.

Demands for a housing option exclusively for students of color date back to the 80’s, when multiple incidents of intolerance occurred throughout various campus houses, including the posting of explicitly racist and threatening notes on the doors of students of color. Students were being made to feel unsafe then, and that has by no means ended for many students of color.

To this day, first years who are placed with roommates they do not know, who report that their roommate is racist, making them feel unsafe and alienated in their own room, still have to wait months for a new room assignment. Outside of their room, these same students are often made to feel isolated from house communities composed of leadership and in-groups that are often whitewashed, despite there being numerous students of color in the house.

Hopkins House is distinct as a food cooperative because it means that the house community is responsible for choosing its own members. This process facilitates the creation of a cohesive and accountable community, since residents are responsible for coordinating all of the house’s meals and shopping and cleaning for themselves. Current residents have the responsibility of reviewing the special-interest housing applications submitted by students hoping to live in the house the next year, and choose those who they believe will be a good fit. This autonomy allows them to facilitate the transition to being a housing option for students of color, without the oversight of the Department of Residential Life.

The transition may take a few years, but the end result will be a housing option exclusively for people of color on campus. This sends a clear message to Residence Life that students will utilize all of the power afforded to us to make Smith a place where every student can feel safe within their own house community.

The deadline to apply for special-interest housing is February 10. Applications can be submitted through the Residence Life Self-Service website, found on the Smith Portal homepage.