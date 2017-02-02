Four Comfort Recipes For Post- Inauguration Blues

Alice Mungyu ’19
Features Editor
With all the chaos and protests of President Trump’s first week in office, we all need comforting food to help us get through the upcoming months. Just because we are living on our own does not mean we do not crave the comforts of home. From mac and cheese to a dorm-friendly pizza, you can cook all the simple food you crave cheaply in your room.
For breakfast, start off the day with a protein-rich Greek yogurt and granola. Although this popular combo is pretty typical, the options are endless. Layer three of any fruits you choose with yogurt and granola in a mason jar. Sprinkle on some coconut flakes and you will have breakfast ready for the next few days!
Sometimes nothing beats a simple macaroni and cheese. Instead of the preservative loaded stuff from a box, a better alternative is to use fresh (and real) ingredients that you can probably get from the dining hall. You’ll just need some pasta, milk, cornstarch, cheddar cheese and salt and pepper for taste. To start, in a bowl combine the macaroni and the water and cook it in the microwave for about three and a half minutes. Pour off the remaining cooking water and stir in the milk, cornstarch and shredded cheese. Microwave for one minute to create the sauce. Stir and season with salt and pepper. Boom: comfort food at its finest and fastest.
Another microwavable recipe to try out is a delicious mug pizza. This serious game changer will amp up your late night cravings. The best part is that you get to customize it and add on your favorite toppings and cheese. Here’s an easy base recipe you can use (via Bigger Bolder Baking) to start off your creations. For the ingredients, you will need 4 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, 1/8 teaspoon baking powder, 1/16 teaspoon baking soda, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons milk, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon marinara sauce, a generous scoop of shredded mozzarella cheese and some mini pepperoni. Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a microwavable mug. Add in the milk and oil and mix them together. Next, spoon on the marinara sauce and spread it around the surface of the batter. Sprinkle on the cheese, pepperoni and dried herbs and microwave for one minute 10- 20 seconds, or until it rises up and the toppings are bubbling.
A tub of Nutella might not be the healthiest thing to eat, but it sure eases the mind and body. Mix a teaspoon of Nutella with rolled oats, coconut, flax seeds and agave. Roll the mixture into individual balls, and you’ve got the perfect energy fuel. Take a few with you for breakfast or a post-workout snack when you need a pick-me-up.