Four Comfort Recipes For Post- Inauguration Blues

Another microwavable recipe to try out is a delicious mug pizza. This serious game changer will amp up your late night cravings. The best part is that you get to customize it and add on your favorite toppings and cheese. Here’s an easy base recipe you can use (via Bigger Bolder Baking) to start off your creations. For the ingredients, you will need 4 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, 1/8 teaspoon baking powder, 1/16 teaspoon baking soda, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons milk, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon marinara sauce, a generous scoop of shredded mozzarella cheese and some mini pepperoni. Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a microwavable mug. Add in the milk and oil and mix them together. Next, spoon on the marinara sauce and spread it around the surface of the batter. Sprinkle on the cheese, pepperoni and dried herbs and microwave for one minute 10- 20 seconds, or until it rises up and the toppings are bubbling.

A tub of Nutella might not be the healthiest thing to eat, but it sure eases the mind and body. Mix a teaspoon of Nutella with rolled oats, coconut, flax seeds and agave. Roll the mixture into individual balls, and you’ve got the perfect energy fuel. Take a few with you for breakfast or a post-workout snack when you need a pick-me-up.