Five shows you should listen to on WOQZ

Cas Sweeney ’19

Associate Editor

Are you looking for something new to listen to, or even something old? Do you want to hear amazing playlists crafted by Smithies? Tune into this list for suggestions on which shows you should make sure to catch this week.

Hot Tub Advice Machine

Sundays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

DJs Billie Crystal and Meg Cryin

Hot Tub Advice Machine is the place to go for old tunes and great advice. Send in questions such as “How do I get up to go to the bathroom during class without looking like I don’t care about school?” and get an answer that’s sandwiched between songs from years past that will still make you smile or rock out. My favorite new song I heard on their show is “Birdhouse In Your Soul” by They Might Be Giants, but it was a hard pick because of their wide variety of great music.

Chasing Colors

Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

DJs Calisto and Clairopatra

These DJs don’t tie their shows together with a certain genre, but rather by color. Every week listen to playlists constructed around a different color scheme. If you happen to tune in late, see if you can guess the color they chose! Sometimes the theme captures exactly how I feel about the world. Other times, their playlist is the perfect thing to transport me away to another time and place. My favorite new song from this show is “Save Me” by Aimee Mann.

Funky Little Shack

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DJ Holtzy

Listen to Funky Little Shack for great 80’s throwbacks. DJ Holtzy specializes in new wave, synth-pop and dance jams, and Funky Little Shack’s expertly crafted playlists will make you really understand what the 80’s were all about. This show boasts that it will play “The best and weirdest of the ‘80s,” and so far, it has never let me down. My favorite new song from this show is “Lipstick” by Boys Don’t Cry.

AIR

Saturdays from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.

DJ Major Mute

AIR, which stands for Alternative Indie Rock, has a wonderful collection of great songs that embody that alt-rock vibe. If you are not a usual listener of alt-indie rock, tune in for familiar bands such as Modest Mouse, Gorillaz and Daft Punk, along with many new bands to expand your musical horizons. If you are a lover of this type of music, turn your radio on to find a musical kindred spirit. My favorite new song from this show is “The Girl With X-Ray Eyes” by Noel Gallagher.

Darklands

DJ Tessa

Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

DJ Tessa will bring you the Halloween atmosphere all year long. Tune in for synth, goth rock, darkwave and other spooky tunes. I couldn’t pick just one new song from this show that I loved so instead I’ll give a shout out to DJ Tessa for introducing me to the band Cold Cave.

You can find all of these shows on the radio at 91.9 WOZQ or online at WOZQ’s website wozq919.wixsite.com. If you still feel like there are too many choices of shows but you want some new music to listen to, check out WOZQ’s astronomy and astrology themed spring concert, Astroball, featuring Wait, Strange Fate, Smartyr and Izy Coffey on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m.