Five College News

Amherst:

On Nov. 17, filmmaker Renee Tajima-Pena will be screening her award-winning documentary, “No Más Bebés,” which Los Angeles in the ’60s and ’70s and the 1975 reproductive justice lawsuit Madrigal v. Quilligan at 4:30 p.m. in Pruyne Hall.

Hampshire:

On Nov. 19, Ruby Corado, an activist who founded Casa Ruby, the only bilingual, multicultural LGBT organization in Washington, D.C. will give the keynote speech at the Trans Symposium at 12 p.m. in the MLH.

Mount Holyoke:

On Nov. 18, students in the “Shakespeare and Music to 1800” course will present an original evening-length program of music, dance, and scenes from Shakespeare’s Tempest at 8 p.m. in McCulloch.

UMass Amherst:

On Nov. 17, Duke University sociology professor Eduardo Bonilla-Silva will discuss how to reframe the struggle for racial justice in historically white colleges and universities through his talk, “The Diversity Blues at HWCUs” at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom.