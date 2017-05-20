Community Responses- Re: “Berkeley, Coulter and the right to free speech” by Emily Kowalik ’18

I have many friends who attend UC Berkeley and have thus heard much about these incidents. The college just elected its first black muslim student body president, who ran on a platform to support marginalized communities who have historically been tokenized and unsupported by the college. I do not think it is a coincidence that a week later the Berkeley student protests against Ann Coulter recieved such harsh backlash. Additionally, the protests on speakers like her who threaten the humanity of marginalized communities on campus are clearly justified and necessary.
-Grey Bratt’19
Do you have thoughts about the articles in this section or a response to something else published in the paper?
Submit a blurb or a letter-to-the-editor to sophian@smith.edu and have your thoughts printed in this column for our next issue.
The scheduling of Ann Coulter at Berkeley no doubt occurred long before anyone knew that a black Muslim would be elected student body president. And since the protests and their backlash had to happen when Coulter was scheduled to appear, these events are clearly coincidental.
The idea that any speaker who is not actively inciting lawless activity is “threaten[ing] the humanity of marginalized communities on campus” is extreme hyperbole. No one’s humanity is being threatened. She is merely offering opinions about illegal immigrants that you don’t like. The idea that Ann Coulter’s speech is tantamount to violence but the actual violence perpetrated by the protesters is mere speech is one of those notions that only a social justice warrior could believe.