Community Responses- Re: “Berkeley, Coulter and the right to free speech” by Emily Kowalik ’18

I have many friends who attend UC Berkeley and have thus heard much about these incidents. The college just elected its first black muslim student body president, who ran on a platform to support marginalized communities who have historically been tokenized and unsupported by the college. I do not think it is a coincidence that a week later the Berkeley student protests against Ann Coulter recieved such harsh backlash. Additionally, the protests on speakers like her who threaten the humanity of marginalized communities on campus are clearly justified and necessary.

-Grey Bratt’19

