College Relations’ Response to Pay Discrimination

Smith is committed to pay equity and its policies of equal employment opportunity and non-discrimination. The pay issue referenced in Ms. Folsom’s letter was an isolated incident and it had absolutely nothing to do with gender. When Ms. Folsom brought an issue to the college’s attention, the college analyzed the compensation data and addressed the issue. Smith regularly reviews its compensation for faculty and staff to ensure our practices reflect our deep commitment to equity, particularly gender equity, and Smith encourages all employees to bring to the college’s attention any questions or concerns about its employment practices.

Sincerely,

Sam Masinter

Associate Vice President for College Relations