A Student Guide to Family Weekend

Maryellen Stohlman Vanderveen ’19

Assistant Copy Editor

Every fall since the tradition’s inception in 1951, Family Weekend has brought hundreds of Smith students’ parents and families to visit their students and the college campus for a weekend of fun in October. This year, the event will be hosted over the course of the weekend of Oct. 21-23 and Smith already has a variety of fun activities planned for students and their visitors. Here’s a quick guide you can follow to make sure you’re able to make the most of this Family Weekend.

First things first:

Family Weekend begins this year on Oct. 21. Get off to an early start this Friday and begin your day the right way by grabbing a coffee from the Campus Center Cafe or one of the dining halls. After breakfast, show your visitors the prettiest sites on campus with a walk around Paradise Pond and the Botanical Gardens, which include ten different greenhouses and 2,500 different plant species. Don’t forget to check in at the Family Weekend Hospitality Suite (open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) where you can pick up your copy of the schedule of events and purchase tickets for those taking place later in the weekend.

Classes and teas:

Have your guests take the first day of this weekend to see what a typical Smith student’s Friday is like. Spend the morning attending one or two of the college’s many classes (a complete list of open classes for the day will be available at the hospitality suite as well as online). Stop by one of the weekly house teas too. Refreshments will be served and house leaders as well as Residence Life staff will be in each house to answer any questions about house community and accessing Smith resources.

Outdoor fun:

The Smith Pioneers are kicking off Homecoming/Family Weekend with a campus-wide Tailgate BBQ dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. Head over to the athletic fields and have dinner outdoors with family and friends before you all head over to the annual Campfire and S’mores event at 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Smith Outing Club. Weather permitting, everyone can gather around the athletic field’s fire pit to roast marshmallows and enjoy a lovely fall night.

Cider and snacks:

What would family weekend be without the yearly apple cider pressing? Complete with apple cider doughnuts, this event brings together students, staff from the Center for the Environment, Ecological Design, and Sustainability (CEEDs) and members of dining services to join in the delicious Smith tradition. This Family Weekend eventwill take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, so be sure to stop by.

Mealtime:

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, both the Smith College Jewish community and EKTA, Smith’s South Asian student organization, will be hosting dinners which students and their families are invited to attend. In the Kosher Kitchen in Jordan House, the Smith College Jewish community will be offering a student-led Kabbalat Shabbat service followed by a gourmet vegetarian dinner. At the same time, EKTA will be hosting their UTSAV dinner celebrating South Asian culture and featuring local South Asian food and performances.

In addition, the basketball team and Black Students’ Alliance (BSA) are both inviting students and parents to join them for lunch on Saturday. The basketball team will host an alumnae lunch at 1pm on the college’s turf field. BSA invites students to stop by a soul food lunchbox event, which runs from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. during which students and their families can show support while learning more about the campus’ oldest student organization.

These are just some of the exciting events occurring this Family Weekend. A wide range of performances from a cappella concerts to theatre performances, comedy shows and more, guarantees you will never be bored. Be sure to either pick up the full schedule of events in the Campus Center Swymer and Sylvia’s Lounges or print out your own copy from Smith’s website so you don’t miss out on any of them!